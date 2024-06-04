All 11 candidates for Karnataka MLC polls likely to be elected unopposed

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) All 11 candidates from the three political parties -- Congress, BJP and JD(S) -- who filed their nominations on Monday for the Karnataka Legislative Council polls are likely to get elected unopposed, official sources said.

The biennial elections to the 11 seats of Karnataka Legislative Council to be elected by Members of Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held on June 13. Today was the last day for filing of nominations.

As per the existing strength of parties in the assembly, the Congress can win seven seats, BJP can win three and JD(S) one seat.

The ruling Congress has fielded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra, former Karnataka Minorities Commission chairperson Balkhees Banu, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, CM’s political adviser K Govindraj, KPCC Working President Vasanth Kumar, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, and party’s Kalaburagi District President Jagdev Guttedar as its candidates.

The BJP has fielded former party National General Secretary C T Ravi, MLC and Opposition Chief Whip in Council N Ravi Kumar, and party leader M G Mule as its candidates.

For the lone seat that the JD(S) can win, it has nominated its defeated Yeshwanthpur MLA candidate T N Javarayi Gowda.

Besides the 11 candidates, Congress's R M Asif Pasha has also filed his nomination. However, according to official sources, his candidacy may not be considered valid during the scrutiny on Tuesday, as his nomination lacks valid signatures of proposers as well as the 'B form' from the party endorsing him as an official candidate of the Congress.

"So, all 11 official candidates are likely to get elected unopposed after the scrutiny is completed," officials said. PTI

