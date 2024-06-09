Akhilesh takes ‘stuck in a limbo’ dig at NDA ahead of Modi’s swearing-in

Ahead of Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday (June 9), Yadav posted on X: “ Upar se koi taar nahi, neeche koi aadhar nahi. Adhar me jo latki hui wo to koi ‘sarkar’ nahi ”. He essentially meant that the new government will be stuck in a limbo.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken a dig at the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that is about to form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term, calling it one whose fate is hanging by a thread.

Coalition government

In the previous two terms, the BJP had formed the government by securing an absolute majority. But this time it has not got an absolute majority. In such a situation, the roles of the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United) have become decisive in the formation of the government.

The SP contested the Lok Sabha polls as an INDIA bloc ally and won 37 out of 80 seats in the all-important Uttar Pradesh.

Modi will take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term as the head of the coalition government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

(With agency inputs)