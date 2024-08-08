Akhilesh claims LS Speaker's rights being 'snatched'; Amit Shah responds

Samajwadi Party (SP) President and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (August 8) alleged that the rights of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were being “snatched” and the Opposition would have to fight for him.

These comments by Akhilesh drew a sharp response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Akhilesh, who is an MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, made the remarks on the Lok Sabha Speaker’s rights during a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

“Your (Speaker) rights and our rights are being curtailed. I had told you that you are the judge of democracy. I have heard in the lobby that some of your rights are being snatched and we would have to fight for you,” Akhilesh said in the Lok Sabha.

Reacting to this, Shah stood up in the House and said, “This is an insult to the Chair. The rights of the Speaker do not belong to the Opposition, but to the whole House. Don't speak in a roundabout way. You are not the protector of the Speaker’s rights.”

Later, Birla said members should not make personal remarks about the Chair. “This is my expectation; no personal remarks should be made on the Chair.”

Speaking on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Akhilesh asked, “What is the point of including non-Muslims in Waqf boards when this is not done in other religious bodies?”

“The truth is that the BJP has brought this bill to appease its hardcore supporters,” he added.

Earlier, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and proposed sending it to a joint parliamentary committee after the opposition parties objected to its provisions.