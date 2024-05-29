Aiyar sparks row with ‘Chinese allegedly invaded India’ remark, issues apology

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar kicked up a political row late on Tuesday (May 28) by saying at an even that the Chinese “allegedly” invaded India in 1962.

As the BJP called it a “brazen attempt at revisionism”, Aiyar later issued an “unreserved” apology for using the word “alleged” before “Chinese invasion”.

What Aiyar said

According to a purported video of an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club on Tuesday evening, Aiyar, while narrating an anecdote, said, “...In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India.”

Later, in a brief statement, Aiyar said, “I unreservedly apologise for having mistakenly used the word ‘alleged’ before ‘Chinese invasion’ at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening.”

Aiyar, who has stoked controversies in the past with his comments, made the remarks at the launch of the book Nehru’s First Recruits.