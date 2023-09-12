Aircraft snag resolved, Canada PM Justin Trudeau leaves India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation flew out of India on Tuesday (September 12) afternoon after a technical issue that had grounded his aircraft was finally resolved.

Trudeau, who flew into Delhi on Friday, was scheduled to leave on Sunday but was stranded for two days due to the technical snag.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was at the airport to see off Trudeau.

The minister said that he was at the airport on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank Trudeau for his presence at the G20 summit and wished him and his entourage a safe trip back home.

In a statement on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said the plane had been cleared to fly.

"The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon," an official statement earlier said.

On Monday, the prime minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home.

(With agency inputs)