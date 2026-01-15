Air India New York-bound flight suffers engine fire in Delhi

An Air India aircraft, heading to New York, suffered an engine fire on Thursday (January 15) after a container got sucked into one of its engines when it landed at the Delhi Airport due to a diversion caused by the closure of the Iranian airspace.

Right engine damaged

An Air India spokesperson said that the aircraft’s right engine got damaged in the incident. The airline further stated that the incident occurred when the aircraft was taxing in heavy fog and encountered a foreign object.

“Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine," said the Air India spokesperson as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Aircraft to be grounded

The Air India spokesperson further stated that the damaged aircraft has been safely positioned at the designated parking stand to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members.

According to the airline, the aircraft will be grounded, and necessary repairs will be done. Air India further stated that the incident may lead to potential disruptions on select A350 routes.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers and is proactively assisting them with alternative travel arrangements and refunds, as preferred. Safety remains the paramount priority for Air India, and the airline is committed to providing support during this time," stated the airline.

Air India flight suffers engine snag

The incident follows a recent engine-related snag that resulted in the mid-air return of an Air India flight operating from Delhi to Mumbai in Maharashtra.

An Air India aircraft bound for Mumbai was forced to turn back to Delhi on the morning of December 22 after remaining airborne for nearly an hour.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft executed a mid-air turnback after the flight crew observed low oil pressure in the right-hand engine during flap retraction following take-off.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, was reported to be carrying approximately 355 passengers at the time.

“The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement, without specifying the nature of the technical issue.