Air India food 'can cut like a knife', says passenger who found metal blade in meal

A shocked Air India passenger found that the food served on the Tata Group-run airline can actually "cut like a knife".

This is how the passenger described the horrific incident when he discovered a 'metal blade' inside his in-flight meal onboard Air India AI 175 flying from Bengaluru to San Francisco.

Luckily, "no harm was done" since he got the "feel" of it while chewing on his food, said the passenger Mathures Paul.

Air India later confirmed that a foreign object was found in the meal of a guest aboard one of their flights.

The ordeal

Paul, a journalist, took to X platform to share his ordeal.

In his post, Paul explained that he was enjoying his meal of roasted sweet potato and fig chaat last week when he felt a piece of metal in his mouth. As he spat it out, he realised it was a metal blade.



"Hiding in its roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a metal piece that looked like a blade. I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds. Thankfully, no harm was done," he wrote.

Further, he added that the blame squarely lies with Air India's catering service but the incident did not help the image he has of Air India. In the post, he shared an image of the bowl which shows the metal blade next to the food. He wrote: First picture shows the metal piece that I spat out and the second picture shows the meal before it put metal into my life.

Also, in his post Paul asked what would have happened if the meal was served to a child.