Air India flight delayed at Delhi airport by over 20 hours; passengers 'faint' without AC

An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco was delayed by over 20 hours at the Delhi airport on Thursday (May 30) with passengers going through a harrowing time in the capital’s sweltering heat.

AI 183 that was originally scheduled to depart from the Delhi airport on Thursday afternoon (May 30) was initially delayed by 8 hours. The airline later announced that the flight would depart at 11 am on Friday (May 31).

The passengers boarded the plane and were made to sit inside without air-conditioning. At a time when the national capital is experiencing a heatwave, several passengers were reported to have fainted.

The passengers were then deplaned but were not allowed to enter the airport terminal because they had already gone through the immigration process. They were made to wait in what appeared to be the alley leading to the aircraft, according to visuals shared by frustrated passengers on the social media platform X.

‘Let my parents go home’

Abhishek Sharma shared a post on X with several visuals of passengers sitting and lying on the floor and wrote, “@airindia please let mine and the numerous other parents stranded at the boarding area go home! AI 183 is over 8 hours late. People were made to board the plane and sit without ac. Then deplaned and not allowed to enter the terminal because immigration was done. #inhuman.”