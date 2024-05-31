Air India flight delayed at Delhi airport by over 20 hours; passengers 'faint' without AC
The passengers boarded the plane and were made to sit inside without air-conditioning in the sweltering heat
An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco was delayed by over 20 hours at the Delhi airport on Thursday (May 30) with passengers going through a harrowing time in the capital’s sweltering heat.
AI 183 that was originally scheduled to depart from the Delhi airport on Thursday afternoon (May 30) was initially delayed by 8 hours. The airline later announced that the flight would depart at 11 am on Friday (May 31).
The passengers boarded the plane and were made to sit inside without air-conditioning. At a time when the national capital is experiencing a heatwave, several passengers were reported to have fainted.
The passengers were then deplaned but were not allowed to enter the airport terminal because they had already gone through the immigration process. They were made to wait in what appeared to be the alley leading to the aircraft, according to visuals shared by frustrated passengers on the social media platform X.
‘Let my parents go home’
Abhishek Sharma shared a post on X with several visuals of passengers sitting and lying on the floor and wrote, “@airindia please let mine and the numerous other parents stranded at the boarding area go home! AI 183 is over 8 hours late. People were made to board the plane and sit without ac. Then deplaned and not allowed to enter the terminal because immigration was done. #inhuman.”
Air India responds
Air India responded to Abhishek Sharma’s post on X saying, “Dear Mr. Sharma, we understand the inconvenience this delay has caused and sincerely apologize. Our team is dedicated to finding the best possible alternatives for our passengers and ensuring a comfortable journey. Please reach out to our ground team for immediate support.”
Abhishek immediately replied appreciating the airline’s response but asked them to convert it into action.
“10 hours should be enough time for your team to act and make things comfortable for passengers! @DGCAIndia @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia must take note that these horror stories are a daily affair with @airindia,” wrote Abhishek again on X.
A journalist Shweta Punj also took to X to highlight the issue of the delayed flight, “If there is a privatisation story that has failed it is @airindia @DGCAIndia. AI 183 has been delayed for over 8 hours, passengers were made to board the plane without air conditioning, and then deplaned after some people fainted in the flight. This is inhuman! @JM_Scindia.”
Uncertainty persists about final departure
At 8.43 am on Friday (May 31), Abhishek gave an update on X, “Update: @airindia took passengers to a hotel. Room was provided by 2 am. A new boarding pass was provided with departure time of 11 am. Parents are back at the airport and it seems even this flight is cancelled. No one from @airindia is helping!”
As of Friday morning (May 31), there does not seem to have been any response from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.