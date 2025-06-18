Is Air India losing flyers? What agents, passenger say after the June 12 crash?

The Federal spoke to Chennai travellers and travel agents to understand the ground impact of the June 12 Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad. While some continue to trust the national carrier, many have expressed hesitancy in booking tickets, raising concerns about safety, DGCA oversight, and long-term brand damage for Air India.

Flyer opinions split

In street interviews, Chennai residents gave mixed reactions on whether they still trust Air India. While a few insisted all airlines are equally prone to accidents, many said they would avoid flying Air India now.

“I would not take the risk… my friends in the UK call Air India a disaster,” said one flyer.

Another added, “Air India has to gain the trust of the normal person. Technical faults happen everywhere, but they need to rebuild faith.”

Some accused international competitors of trying to malign Tata-owned Air India, while others emphasized that maintenance and management accountability were lacking.

Booking patterns shift

Travel agents in Chennai confirmed a noticeable drop in Air India bookings since the crash. The airline has cancelled 83 flights, including 66 Dreamliner services, triggering passenger concerns.

“People are sceptical. They ask about safety before booking,” said a travel agent.

“We haven’t had specific questions about Dreamliners, but definitely Air India is being questioned,” he added.

International routes such as London, Paris, Vienna, and Dubai have also seen cancellations, affecting passengers flying out of Chennai.

Loss of confidence

Some passengers are now opting for alternative carriers. Etihad, for instance, has become a preferred option for those seeking reassurance on safety.

“I flew through Etihad now. I have my doubts about Air India’s maintenance and safety checks,” one traveller said.

Others noted that public sympathy cannot substitute for technical rectitude. They criticized political leaders for visiting crash sites but failing to take corrective steps with the DGCA.

“What are you doing with the DGCA? Has the civil aviation minister said anything about fixing it?” asked a frustrated flyer.

Structural questions

DGCA inspections have revealed lapses in engineering and operations. The scrutiny has prompted deeper questions: Is India’s aviation regulator equipped to handle crisis?

The aviation sector overall may be seeing a dip, but competitors — especially on domestic routes — are witnessing more bookings than Air India.

“People are leaning toward other carriers,” a Chennai travel agent noted. “Out of Chennai, Air India doesn’t even have major international connections.”

Whether this turbulence is temporary or a sign of deeper trust erosion for Air India remains uncertain.

