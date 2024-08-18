Air India cabin crew attacked in London hotel room

A woman cabin crew member of Air India was allegedly attacked in her hotel room in London by an intruder.

While the nature of the assault is not clear yet, reports quoting Air India sources said that the staffer may have been physically assaulted.

The incident reportedly occurred at Radisson Red Hotel at Heathrow in London on Thursday (August 15) night.

The attacker has been arrested. The crew member who was admitted to the hospital after the alleged assault is reportedly on her way back to India.

‘Intruder dragged victim on the floor’

A report in The Times of India said, the intruder had sneaked into the room of the woman crew member at 1.30 am and had attacker her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor when she tried to escape.

“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door,” the report quoted a source as saying.

According to TOI, the incident left the crew member badly bruised and she had to be taken to a hospital. One of her friends from the crew was asked to stay back with her as she could not join duty.

The intruder who tried to escape was arrested after police were called in.

Giving all support to staffer: Air India

Confirming the incident, Air India in a statement said the concerned staffer is being given all possible support including professional counselling to help her cope with the traumatic event.

“Air India accords foremost priority to the safety, security and wellbeing of our crew and staff members. We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members,” the airline said in the statement issued on Saturday (August 17).

“We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected,” Air India said.