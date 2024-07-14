AIMPLB may challenge Supreme Court verdict on maintenance to Muslim women

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday (July 14) asserted that the Supreme Court verdict on maintenance to Muslim women was against Islamic law and authorised its president to explore all possible measures to ensure that this decision is overturned.

The board also decided to challenge in the Uttarakhand High Court the Uniform Civil Code brought in the state.

After a meeting of its working committee in New Delhi, the board adopted a resolution which stated that the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on the maintenance of Muslim divorcee women is "against the Islamic law (Shariah)".

‘Will create more problems’



The Muslim body's assertions came days after the Supreme Court ruled that a Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the CrPC and said the "religion neutral" provision is applicable to all married women irrespective of their religion.

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih in a separate but concurring verdict said, "(a) Section 125 of the CrPC applies to all married women including Muslim married women. (b) Section 125 of the CrPC applies to all non-Muslim divorced women."

In a statement, issued after the meeting, the AIMPLB said, "The Board emphasised that the Holy Prophet had mentioned that amongst all permissible deeds the most abhorred is divorce in the sight of Allah, hence it is desirable to continue the marriage by applying all permissible measures to safeguard it and follow several guidelines mentioned in Holy Quran about it. However, if married life becomes difficult to maintain, then divorce was prescribed as a solution to mankind."



The board observed that this judgment will create further problems to women who have successfully come out of their painful relationship, the statement said.

The AIMPLB authorised its president, Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, to initiate all possible measures "legal, constitutional and democratic" to ensure that this decision by the Supreme Court is "rolled back", AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said at a press conference here.

Resolution against UCC



Five other resolutions, including one against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), were also passed during the meeting of the working committee of the AIMPLB.

The board pointed out that according to Article 25, all religious entities have the right to practice their religion, which is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, the statement said.

The AIMPLB also stated that in "our multi-religious and multi-cultural country, UCC is impractical and undesirable" and hence, any attempts to implement it is against the spirit of the nation and the rights ensured for minorities, according to the statement.

Therefore, the central or state governments should refrain from drafting UCC laws, it said.

The board further observed that the decision to implement UCC in Uttarakhand was wrong and unnecessary, and also against the constitutional safeguards given to the minorities.

Therefore, the board has decided to challenge the Uttrakhand UCC in the high court, and directed its legal committee to file a petition, the statement said.

(With agency inputs)