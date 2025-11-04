Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru pledge to build heat-resilient cities

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Three Indian cities — Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru — have joined a global coalition of 33 metropolises pledging to redesign urban spaces and protect residents from extreme heat, one of the most severe consequences of climate change, according to a statement.

It has joined a global coalition under the Cool Cities Accelerator, a new initiative by C40 Cities supported by The Rockefeller Foundation.

Announced on the opening day of the C40 World Mayors Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the Cool Cities Accelerator, backed by The Rockefeller Foundation, aims to help city leaders take immediate and long-term measures to safeguard people, economies and infrastructure against rising temperatures.

The 33 founding cities representing over 145 million people worldwide include global metropolises such as London, Paris, Singapore, Nairobi, and Buenos Aires. They have committed to taking concrete action by 2030 to make cities more heat-resilient.

Extreme heat has become the deadliest weather-related hazard globally, claiming nearly half a million lives each year. Experts warn that without urgent interventions, the number of people exposed to dangerous urban heat could increase fivefold by 2050.

“The vast majority of deaths caused by extreme heat are preventable through timely access to cooling, hydration, medical care, and public health interventions,” the statement noted, underscoring the need to protect vulnerable groups such as the elderly, outdoor workers, and those without air conditioning.

Under the Accelerator, cities will adopt a science-based framework to strengthen heat resilience.

The programme encourages cities to establish leadership on heat response, strengthen early warning systems, and ensure access to cooling during emergencies within two years. In the longer term, they will focus on improving building standards, expanding tree cover, and future-proofing critical infrastructure within five years.

The initiative also supports the UN Secretary-General’s call to action on extreme heat and the COP30 “Beat the Heat” agenda, which promotes local implementation of sustainable cooling solutions.

“Extreme heat is no longer a distant threat—it’s a daily reality affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions around the world,” said Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation.

“Through the Cool Cities Accelerator, we’re proud to support mayors investing in bold, science-based solutions to future-proof health systems and build a cooler, safer future for all.” C40 Executive Director Mark Watts said the number of days above 35°C in major capitals has risen by 54% over the past two decades.

“Cities are showing real leadership by taking practical steps to protect communities and create more liveable urban environments,” he said.

The Rockefeller Foundation is providing a grant of about USD 1 million to develop heat adaptation targets and offer technical assistance for implementing solutions to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat.

By joining the Accelerator, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru will gain access to technical support and shared knowledge from other participating cities, including Athens, Austin, Durban, Freetown, Jakarta, London, Milan, Nairobi, New York City and Rio de Janeiro, the statement said. PTI

