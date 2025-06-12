Ahmedabad Boeing crash: UK PM Starmer says scenes of plane crash 'devastating'

London, Jun 12 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday expressed his anguish following a plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight with 53 British nationals among 242 on board, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” Starmer said in a statement.

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he said.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy took to social media to express his support to those affected.

"Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support,” he said.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. It issued a contact number for consular assistance.

“We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved,” the FCDO’s travel advisory notes.

“British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000,” it adds.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, was due to land at London Gatwick Airport at 1825 local time. The flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff near the Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday. PTI

