Ahead of LS polls vote counting, PM Modi chairs 7 meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 2) held a brain-storming session on the first 100-day agenda of the new government, which will be sworn in after the Lok Sabha poll results are announced tomorrow, June 4.

The Congress slammed the meeting as a "mind game" being played by the prime minister and claimed that he was on his way out.

Exit polls broadcast on Saturday predicted a massive win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Modi wrote, "Chaired meetings to review the situation in the wake of heatwaves and post cyclone flood situations in different parts of the nation. Took stock of the efforts underway to assist those affected by these adversarial conditions."

Modi had earlier also asked his Council of Ministers to prepare such an agenda of their respective ministries, exuding confidence of his government's return to power. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised Modi for holding several meetings, including a long brainstorming session to review the 100-day agenda of the new government, saying these were "pressure tactics" to send out a signal to the bureaucracy and the administrative structure.

Prime Minister Modi held seven meetings throughout the day, officials said.

In a meeting to review the heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, Modi stressed the need to ensure regular fire and electrical safety audits in hospitals and other public places amid fire incidents which have claimed many lives.

He chaired another meeting on the post-Cyclone Remal situation, especially in the northeast region. In the meeting to review the heatwave conditions in parts of the country, Modi instructed officials that proper drills for preventing and handling incidents of fire must be undertaken on a regular basis, according to an official statement. He also said that regular drills for the maintenance of fire lines in forests and productive utilisation of biomass must be planned.

Modi was briefed that according to forecasts, the heatwave is likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Monsoon this year is likely to be normal and above normal in most parts of the country and below normal in parts of peninsular India, the statement said.

In the meeting to review the post-Cyclone Remal situation, another official statement said, Modi was briefed about its impact in the affected states, including the loss of lives and damage to houses and other properties due to landslides and floods in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have carried out evacuation, airlifting and road clearance operations, it said, adding the Union home ministry is in regular touch with state governments.

PM Modi said the Union government will continue to extend full support to the states affected by the cyclone, according to the statement. Top bureaucrats were part of the meetings the prime minister chaired.

He also chaired a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. Much before the Lok Sabha polling exercise began, Modi had set in motion the exercise for different government ministries to prepare the 100-day agenda for the new government. He had asked his Council of Ministers to prioritise programmes and initiatives for the first 100 days.

