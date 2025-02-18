AgustaWestland Case: SC grants bail to 'middleman' Christian Michel

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James, who spent six years in custody, in the purported Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case of the CBI.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed James was in custody for the past six years while the investigation in the matter was still underway.

The top court said James would be released on bail, subject to terms and conditions decided by the trial court.

The alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from chopper design and manufacturing company AgustaWestland.

James moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's September 25, 2024 order refusing him bail in the case.

James, a British national, was extradited from Dubai in December, 2018, and was subsequently arrested. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)