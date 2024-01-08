After victory, Sheikh Hasina calls India ‘great friend’ of Bangladesh

A day after her party swept the parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (January 8) described India as a “great friend” of Bangladesh.

"India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They have supported us in 1971 and also in 1975. They gave shelter to me and my sister and my other family members," she said in Dhaka.

She was referring to the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971 and India’s decision to give her and League leaders asylum after her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family were killed.



Hasina and her sister Rehana stayed in India for six long years at that time.

Awami League sweeps polls

The 76-year-old leader, who has ruled Bangladesh since 2009, secured a fifth term in Sunday's election boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies.

Hasina's party won overwhelming majority in parliament to record a fourth straight term.

"We consider India as our next-door neighbour. We had many problems but we resolved it bilaterally. So, I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India," she said.

"I have a good relationship with every country because that is our motto," she added.



Hasina said the main focus of her government in the next five years will be on economic progress.

When compared to leaders like former prime ministers Indira Gandhi of India and Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka, Hasina said: "They are very great ladies. I am not. I am very simple, just a common person."