After UP woman, 2 Keralites on death row executed in UAE

Two Indian nationals from Kerala, who were sentenced to death in two separate murder cases in the UAE, have been executed.

The UAE government went ahead with the execution after informing the Indian embassy in the UAE, said the ministry of external affairs on Thursday. The two men have been identified as Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil and they both are from Kerala.

After the highest court in the UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the sentences, the duo was executed. These executions come after Shahzadi Khan, a woman from Uttar Pradesh was executed in Abu Dhabi on March 3 for killing an infant.