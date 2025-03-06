After UP woman, 2 Keralites on death row executed in UAE
The UAE informed Indian Embassy on February 28 about the executions. MEA had provided all possible consular and legal assistance to the two Indian nationals
Two Indian nationals from Kerala, who were sentenced to death in two separate murder cases in the UAE, have been executed.
The UAE government went ahead with the execution after informing the Indian embassy in the UAE, said the ministry of external affairs on Thursday. The two men have been identified as Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil and they both are from Kerala.
After the highest court in the UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the sentences, the duo was executed. These executions come after Shahzadi Khan, a woman from Uttar Pradesh was executed in Abu Dhabi on March 3 for killing an infant.
Muhammed Rinash, who was employed in a travel agency in Al Ain, had killed his employer, an Emirati national. He was from Kannur in Thalassery. While Muraleedharan was sentenced for killing an Indian.
The UAE had informed the Indian Embassy on February 28 about the executions, said the MEA, which had provided all possible consular and legal assistance to the Indian nationals. They had also sent mercy petitions and pardon requests to the UAE government.
"The families of the concerned have been informed. The embassy is in touch with them and facilitating their participation in the last rites," the MEA further stated.
According to The Tribune, 28 Indians are on death row in the UAE.