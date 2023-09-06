After President, new official note refers to Modi as ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’

Adding fuel to the already raging fire, it has just become official that Narendra Modi has been referred to as the "Prime Minister of Bharat" for his visit this week to the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.



Modi’s new description in English is part of a note that was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by BJP spokesman Sambit Patra.

The latest development comes close on the heels of a row over a dinner invite to G20 leaders from President Droupadi Murmu in which she is described as the "President of Bharat" instead of the customary "President of India."

Reacting to the latest description of Modi, the Congress immediately went on the offensive.

"Look at how confused the Modi government is! The Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit. All this drama just because the Opposition got together and called itself INDIA," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on the platform.

The identity cards of Indian officials at the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 will also now say 'Bharat - Official'.

Kejriwal attacks Centre

There is speculation whether the name change will come up in the five-day parliament session called from September 18 since the government has not issued any agenda for the suddenly-announced meeting.

The opposition has linked the name change to its decision to call its new national alliance as INDIA or the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance – ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wondered what the Modi government would do if the 28-party INDIA alliance decides to rename itself as Bharat.

"Just because many opposition parties have formed an alliance and called it INDIA, will the Centre change the name of the country? The country belongs to 140 crore people, not to one party,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

“If the name of the alliance is changed to Bharat, will they change the name of Bharat to BJP?" he asked.

Several BJP leaders have welcomed the use of "Bharat".

BJP president JP Nadda hit out at the Congress and accused it of objecting to every issue "related to the honour and pride of the country".