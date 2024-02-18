After Kamal Nath, Manish Tewari speculated to quit Congress, join BJP

Even as rumour mills speculate former Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath to switch over to the BJP, some reports say that Congress MP Manish Tewari too is planning to jump ship.

According to reports, Tewari, who is a Congress MP from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, has expressed his wish to contest in the Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket from the Ludhiana constituency. Tewari is reportedly in touch with BJP leaders for a possible switchover.

The rumours, if true, may serve another blow to the Grand Old Party, which is already smarting from the exit of party veteran Ashok Chavan.