After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO plans to send Indian astronauts to Moon by 2040

After the success of its Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to send Indian astronauts to the Moon by 2040.

Four test pilots from the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been selected as Astronaut-Designates for the mission and they are undergoing training, ISRO chief S Somanath has said.

“ISRO aims to take the next step in space exploration with the Gaganyaan programme, planning to launch a crew of 2 to 3 Indian astronauts into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) for up to three days before safely returning them to a predefined site in Indian waters,” he said in an exclusive article for Manorama Yearbook 2024 released last week.

Currently, the pilots are on mission-specific training at the Astronaut Training Facility (ATF) in Bengaluru, said Somanath, who is also Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of the Space Commission.

The inaugural manned space mission, Gaganyaan, involves developing critical technologies including a human-rated (capable of safely transporting humans) launch vehicle (HLVM3), an Orbital Module comprising a Crew Module (CM) and Service Module (SM), as well as life support systems.

Moon mission preparations

Two identical un-crewed missions (G1 and G2) besides Integrated Air Drop Test, Pad Abort Test and Test Vehicle flights will precede the manned mission.

Crew Module is a habitable space with an Earth-like environment in space for the crew and is designed for safe re-entry. Safety measures include a Crew Escape System (CES) for emergencies, a statement from Malayala Manorama said.

The first development flight of Test Vehicle (TV-D1) was launched on October 21, 2023. It successfully demonstrated in-flight abort of the Crew Escape System, followed by Crew Module separation and its safe recovery from the Bay of Bengal by the Indian Navy.

“The success of this test flight was crucial for subsequent unmanned missions and the ultimate human space mission, expected to be launched in 2025,” Somanath said.

Aditya L1, which is India’s maiden solar exploratory mission, is also an important mission of the ISRO, Somanath said.

It will study the sun from the unique vantage point of Lagrange Point 1, showcasing India’s strength in both lunar and solar research. Launched on September 2, Aditya L1 is poised for a five-year mission.

The spacecraft is on its intended path towards Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), approximately 1.5 million km from Earth, where it will be inserted into a Halo orbit in January 2024, he explained.



Chandrayaan's success

Somanath called the Chandrayaan-3 mission a “historic achievement”.

In the mission life of 14 earth days, it yielded valuable lunar data, discovering aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, sulphur, manganese, silicon and oxygen in lunar soil.

He said some ambitious ongoing and upcoming missions include Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) programme, X-ray astronomy mission XPOSAT (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite), Space Docking Experiment and LOX-Methane engine.

“Together, these transformative initiatives define a new space saga in India's pursuit of space exploration, fostering scientific progress and an ever-expanding cosmic horizon.”

He said that SSLV, a three-stage launch vehicle, can launch 500 kg satellite into 500 km planar orbit, and can accommodate multiple satellites.

It has launch-on-demand feasibility, minimal launch infrastructure requirements and low cost. With two flights in the recent past, SSLV is at the stage of transition from developmental to operational flights.

Indian space mission

Somanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set ambitious goals such as commissioning ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ (Indian Space Station) by 2035, and embarking on interplanetary exploration, featuring a Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars Lander, to further solidify India's presence on the global space stage.

Exuding confidence that India's space programme will reach new heights in the coming years, he said: "With every mission launched and every discovery made, ISRO reaffirms its position on the global stage as a force to reckon with, instilling national pride and expanding India's technological feat.”

(With inputs from agencies)