After controversy, RSS now takes a U-turn on 'arrogant BJP' comment

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has reversed its recent stand on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, saying those who brought glory to Lord Ram are in power and those opposed to God have lost the elections.

On Thursday, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said referring to the BJP: "The party which did bhakti of Lord Ram and became arrogant was stopped at 240; however, it became the biggest party.

"And those who had no faith in Ram were stopped at 234," he said, referring to the opposition INDIA bloc.

The U-turn

Kumar’s reference to “arrogance” followed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s implicit criticism of BJP and Prime Minister Modi when he told a gathering at Nagpur that a true leader should never be arrogant.

The theme was also taken up by the RSS mouthpiece Organiser. Amid increasing speculation that the RSS and the BJP had developed differences, Kumar sought to mitigate the damage caused to the prime minister on Friday.

RSS-BJP ties

"The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power; those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for a third time under the leadership of Modi," he clarified.

Media reports also quoted unnamed RSS sources as saying: "There is no rift between the RSS and the BJP,”

The sources said that Bhagwat’s remarks were misinterpreted and taken out of context to create confusion.

Lord Ram in politics

“His 'arrogance' remark was never directed at Modi or any BJP leader," the sources said.

Kumar later asserted that the country wants to associate itself with the BJP leadership.

"The Lord has given the opportunity to Modi, the BJP and the NDA to take the nation forward in full speed," he said.