Aero India 2025: Bengaluru airport revises airspace closure timings

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here has issued an advisory on Sunday on the revised airspace closure timings from February 5 to 14, to facilitate Aero India Show 2025.

According to a press release issued by KIA, on February 5, 6 and 8, airspace closure timings are 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 4.30 pm. On February 7 and 9, it will be closed between 9am and 11am. On February 7, it will also be closed post noon between 3pm to 4.30pm.

On February 10, it will be closed at 9am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 3.30 pm. On February 11 and 12, it will be closed between 12 noon and 2.30pm.

On February 13 and 14, it will be closed from 9.30am and 12 noon as well as 2.30pm and 5pm.

KIA has also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for details of revised or updated flight schedules.

Aero India show will be held between February 5 and 14 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)