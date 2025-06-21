International Yoga Day | Aerial Yoga in Chennai: Kids to adults fly to fitness

On this International Yoga Day, a new form of yoga is catching attention for its unique blend of acrobatics, calmness, and fitness. Called aerial yoga, this practice takes traditional yoga off the mat and into the air, using silk hammocks to support the body in a variety of poses and inversions.

Aerial yoga isn’t just a workout — it’s an experience that blends stretching, flying, and meditation. It’s being embraced by people of all ages for its physical benefits and emotional rewards.

What is aerial yoga?

Aerial yoga combines traditional yoga principles with aerial acrobatics. A silk hammock suspended from the ceiling allows people to perform yoga poses — sometimes with more grace and depth than on the mat.

“It gives you a little bit extra stretch,” said an individual. “If you’re working on a muscle for 30 days on the floor, you can get the same flexibility in 20 days with aerial yoga.”

A major highlight of aerial yoga is its inversion benefits. Inversions on the ground like Sirsasana require strength and balance. Aerial inversions, by contrast, decompress the spine and offer therapeutic benefits.

Why inversions matter?

“In floor yoga, the spine gets compressed. In aerial yoga, the spine gets decompressed,” explained an instructor. “This helps with issues like spondylitis, disc degeneration, and even promotes anti-aging due to improved blood flow to the upper body.”

The sling takes pressure off the spine and joints, making it a low-impact yet highly effective workout. It allows deeper stretches and longer pose holds, improving both flexibility and mobility.

“All the postures will improve your gland functions. Once your gland function is proper, there is no hormonal imbalance or mood swings,” the instructor added.

Inclusivity and fun

Aerial yoga is accessible to a broad age range — from children as young as 8 to adults in their 40s. “Children confidently hang upside down while adults gracefully flow through aerial movements,” said a trainer.

But not everyone can jump in immediately. People with vertigo, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, carpal tunnel syndrome, or those who’ve had recent surgeries should consult a doctor first.

“You can do aerial yoga even if you have high blood pressure or vertigo,” the instructor said. “Just check with your doctor that it’s safe before joining a class.”

Physical and mental well-being

Aerial yoga doesn’t just improve physical strength — it’s also known for emotional and mental benefits. The feeling of floating can be calming, almost like being hugged.

“It activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing stress, anxiety, and improving sleep,” said an expert. For many, the experience builds confidence and becomes a preferred self-care routine.

“I was nervous at first,” said a student. “But Rupesh sir guided me so well. He helped build trust and confidence.”

A yoga revolution

“You don’t know what your body can do until you try the hammock,” shared a student. “When you’re suspended and floating, you feel calmness in your body,” he noted.

“Body-wise, I can say you have good upper body and core strength,” another added.

Aerial yoga proves that you don’t need to be flexible to begin — you just need the willingness to try. With proper guidance, anyone can take to the air and enjoy the benefits.

In a world overwhelmed by noise and stress, aerial yoga invites you to pause, breathe, and float. As one practitioner sums it up, “Yoga is not just on the mat anymore. It’s now up in the air.”

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.