Aditya-L1 is on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point. Screengrab ISRO / X

Aditya-L1 camera takes ‘selfie’, images of earth, moon

The images also show the VELC and SUIT instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023

7 Sep 2023 7:26 AM GMT

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday (September 7) released a "selfie" and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft.

"Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon," the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on 'X'.


The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023.

ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.

(With inputs from agencies)


