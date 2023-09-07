Aditya-L1 camera takes ‘selfie’, images of earth, moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday (September 7) released a "selfie" and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft.



"Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon," the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on 'X'.

Aditya-L1 Mission: 👀Onlooker! Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon. #AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/54KxrfYSwy

The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023.



ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.

