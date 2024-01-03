Adani-Hindenburg row: SC backs SEBI report, rules out SIT probe into case

Pronouncing its verdict on pleas on the Adani-Hindenburg case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 3) said that the report by OCCRP cannot be used to negate the probe findings of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) into allegations of stock price manipulation against the Adani Group.



A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also said that facts of case do not warrant transfer of probe to a SIT or other agency.

The top court directed SEBI to complete probe within three months in the remaining two cases.