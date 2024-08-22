Actor Vijay's five most political films: Thamizhan to Sarkar

Kollywood superstar, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known by his screen name Vijay, has always managed to play the "saviour" in his films, the one who storms in saving the day for good people. That is one image that has stuck that he is good at cleaning up the mess that people make.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his latest film, 'The Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT), in which he plays a character called Gandhi. The opening stills of the trailer carry the message, not so subtly, Our brother is coming, make way". Then comes the voiceover - 'This is a new assignment. A new leader is going to lead you.' Vijay is no longer being coy about getting overtly political in Tamil cinema which he has ruled as a 'Thalapathy' (commander).

The actor, who in 2011 participated in Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption campaign, had established himself on celluloid as an action mass hero. Most of his films may have had a social message tucked in but there were a few in which he directly took on issues like farmers' fight against big corporations and corruption in politics and voting.

Even as Vijay unveiled the flag of his new party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’ (Tamil Nadu Victory Party) recently, The Federal unpacks five of Vijay's movies that clearly sent out a political message or became political:

Thamizhan (2002)

If this film can boast that it is international star Priyanka Chopra’s debut movie, it was also a film that gave Vijay an image of a patriotic Indian. The film’s screenplay penned by his father, S A Chandrashekhar, shows Vijay on a singular mission to educate people on their basic legal rights.

This film is about a young lawyer Surya, played by Vijay, who becomes socially conscious and starts righting the wrongs in society. It played a big role in giving him the image of a do-gooder. In Thamizhan, he takes up issues like water scarcity on behalf of the people and even distributes free booklets on the basics of Indian law. Also, he manages to settle India’s debt by persuading all the citizens in the country to send ₹4,000 to the Union government as their share to clear the country's debt!

Thalaiva (2013)

Though this film is made on the lines of the 'Godfather' and 'Nayakan' and is about the son of a mafia don who is unwittingly forced into taking on his father's mantle, there were enough political overtones that got the then AIADMK CM Jayalalitha worried. There were threats from an unknown student group warning of bomb attacks at theatres if the film was screened. At first, the filmmakers and Vijay were puzzled by the hate campaign and Vijay also appealed to Jayalalithaa directly to allow the film to be released.

Thalaiva was released in other states, but theatre owners in Tamil Nadu were scared and kept away. The state government, too, said that they could not provide protection for the film and banned the release in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Finally, in a discreet fashion, the filmmakers were told that Jayalalithaa was upset with the tagline 'Time to Lead', and if that was dropped, all would be well.

Thalaivaa's story revolves around Vishwa (Vijay) who runs a small business in Sydney. He is unaware that his father (Sathyaraj) is a gangster in Mumbai. His father is killed by an arch rival, which forces Vishwa to take up his place to avenge his death. A commonplace revenge drama but the AIADMK was upset with Vijay's father political intentions for his son and wanted to thwart them.

Kaththi (2014)

Now, in this film, Vijay gets political. Kaththi revolves around the struggles faced by farmers in Tamil Nadu after the government invests in companies manufacturing soft drinks. They use the precious water required for irrigation. In this AR Murugadoss directorial, Vijay is an escaped convict named Kathiresan, who pretends to be Communist activist Jeevanantham who tries to liaison with the government to solve the problems of the drought-stricken farmers.

However, Kathiresan begins to empathise with the farmers’ cause. He embarks on a battle against Chirag (Neil Nitin Mukesh), the owner of the MNC cola company who wants to take over the lands in the village, which has untapped water resources. He is now out to get justice for the farmers. Though, his earlier films Gilli and Nanban too had social messages, in Kaththi, it was loud and clear. That he is firmly on the side of the farmer. On the film's posters, the one-liners that were featured were 'Kathiresan's youth brigade in line of fire' and 'Let's deliver to an inspirational India'.

Mersal (2017)