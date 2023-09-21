Actor Akhil Mishra, who played librarian Dubey in '3 Idiots', dies after fall in kitchen

Actor Akhil Mishra, best known for his role in ‘3 Idiots’, died after a fall at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 20) evening, said a publicist for his actor-wife Suzanne Bernert. He was 67.

The publicist said Mishra, who had blood pressure issues, succumbed to injuries following the accident in the kitchen. “He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he fell down and hurt his head and back. He was later rushed to the hospital by the family and neighbours.”

“He was still coherent while going to the hospital. And then internal haemorrhage started. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, he could not be saved,” the publicist told PTI on Thursday.

According to the publicist, Bernert -- who is Mishra’s second wife -- was in Hyderabad for a shoot when he passed away.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to pay condolences on Mishra's demise. “Rest in peace Akhil Mishra Ji! This is unbelievably shocking! May god bless your soul with peace & tranquility!! Om Shanti,” Bajpayee wrote on microblogging site X.

Mishra, who mostly played character roles in films and TV shows, is best remembered for his role of librarian Dubey in ‘3 Idiots’, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

He had also worked in films and serials such as ‘Don’, ‘Gandhi, My Father’, ‘Uttaran’, ‘Udaan’, and ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’, among others.

According to the publicist, Mishra's mortal remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The last rites were held around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

