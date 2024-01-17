Action against corruption top priority of NDA govt: PM Modi

Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that action against corruption and corrupt people has been the priority of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram in Sri Satyasai district, Modi said taxpayers’ money was being properly utilised and whatever taxes collected are being given back to the people in different forms.

He also claimed that people of this country saved nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore in tax savings after the BJP came to power and 10 crore fake names have been deleted from the documents.

“In the last 10 years, we have empowered the poor, farmers, women and youth. In the last 10 years approximately 10 crore fake names have been weeded out of the documents. Today, every paisa sent from Delhi (Centre) reaches the bank account of the beneficiary who is entitled to it. Fight against corruption and action against corrupt people has been the priority of the government,” the PM said.

Modi further said tax reforms such as implementation of GST and simplified Income Tax system were brought in during the last 10 years, resulting in record tax collection.

Earlier, there used to be different tax systems which common citizens found difficult to understand. Due to lack of transparency, honest tax payers and business people were being troubled, he said.

Pointing to the introduction of a faceless tax assessment system in the country, Modi said due to these reforms today in the country record tax collection is being witnessed.

Referring to the tax benefits provided by his government, Modi said the tax exemption limit has been raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. Also, the number of taxpayers has been consistently increasing in the country.

Modi said whatever taxes were collected from people were returned to them and called it good governance and the message of Ram Rajya.

Unlike the previous government at the Centre which allegedly stalled, shelved and diverted projects, causing huge losses to the country, he said the incumbent government is paying special attention for the optimum utilisation of resources, akin to Ram Rajya.

Further, Modi said the union government kept the cost of projects in mind and laid emphasis on completing them on time.

Commemorating Thiruvalluvar, the Prime Minister quoted the great Tamil sage and underlined the role of revenue officers in collecting taxes that led to people's welfare in a democracy.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the historic Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi and offered prayers, donning traditional dhoti. He paired the white dhoti with a white kurta and draped a brown shawl.

Modi chanted songs in praise of Lord Ram, listened to special hymns sung in Telugu extolling the deity, and also witnessed a puppet show on the epic Ramayana featuring Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Ravana.

Besides participating in the rituals, guides also explained the significance of the temple to Modi, which holds immense significance in Ramayana.

The ancient Lepakshi temple complex is renowned for its mythological grandeur and also has shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Papanatheswara, Raghunatha, Rama and other deities.

The PM said he is undergoing an 11-day special anushthan before the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) at the temple in Ayodhya Dham and expressed gratitude for being blessed at the temple during this period.

Acknowledging the atmosphere of Ram Bhakti pervading the country, Modi pointed out that Lord Ram's inspiration goes beyond devotion.

According to him, Lord Ram is a symbol of good governance and can be a great inspiration for NACIN too. NACIN's role is to provide a modern ecosystem to the country which will ease trade and business in the country, he said.

Citing a report released by NITI Aayog, he said almost 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last 9 years by the efforts of his government.

Terming this feat as 'historic' and 'unprecedented', Modi said it is a result of the government’s priority for the welfare of the poor since coming to power in 2014.

He was of the view that the poor of this country have the potential to defeat poverty if they are given the means and resources.

The PM pointed out that the Centre has spent money on health, education, employment, self-employment and increasing facilities for the poor.

Crediting the fall in poverty to the rise of neo-middleclass, he said the world has realised the potential of the growth of neo-middleclass and their contribution towards economic activities.

He opined that poverty can be reduced in India, which will fill everyone with a new belief and increase confidence in the country.

The Prime Minister richly peppered his speech with illustrations and virtues from the Ramayana and how they can be emulated by all.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and others also participated in the event. PTI

