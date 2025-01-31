AAP 'stalling Delhi's growth', using city as 'political ATM': PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of stalling Delhi's development while treating the national capital as its "political ATM" to fund its ambitions in other states.

Addressing a public rally in Dwarka here, Modi urged voters to elect a "double-engine government" to accelerate the city's progress. The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

He highlighted the recently inaugurated Yashobhoomi convention centre as a testament to the BJP's vision for a modern Delhi. "The BJP wants to make Delhi modern, and a glimpse of that can be seen in Dwarka after the Centre constructed the majestic Yashobhoomi here," he said.

Taking a swipe at AAP, Modi alleged that the party had drained Delhi's resources for its political expansion elsewhere. "AAP-da (the AAP disaster) has looted Delhi's money and is using it to expand its politics elsewhere. They are taking money out of Delhiites' pockets," he claimed and urged voters to free the city from AAP's rule.

"AAPda turned Delhi into its ATM to serve its own political interests," Modi alleged.

The prime minister also targeted the Congress, accusing its 'shahi parivaar' (royal family) of disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal background.

"These Congress people think they are the masters of the country. The arrogance of the Congress' royal family has once again been exposed," Modi said, reacting to Congress leaders' remarks about the President.

The BJP has alleged that Sonia Gandhi's referring to the President as a "poor thing" demeans the high office and reflects her feudal mindset. However, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clarified that her mother has the utmost respect for the President and that it is very unfortunate that her remarks have been "twisted by the media".

At the ally in Dwarka, the prime minister criticised AAP’s governance, accusing the party of getting embroiled in confrontations constantly. "Over the past years, they have only been fighting — with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and with the Centre. If such people continue to rule Delhi, the city will keep lagging behind," he warned.

Emphasising the need for a government in the city that prioritizes coordination over confrontation, he said, "Delhi does not need a government that thrives on conflict, but one that ensures solutions to all problems." Modi assured people that a BJP-led government in Delhi would take stringent action against corruption.

Recalling AAP's promises during Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement, he remarked, "During Anna Andolan, they promised to change the country's politics. The country is seeing how they betrayed Anna Hazare and the people." Modi accused AAP of spending only 20 per cent of Delhi's budget on development while neglecting its infrastructure. "AAP is not spending Delhi's money on the people but on their own publicity. Those who live in 'sheesh mahal' don’t care about the houses of the poor; AAP is anti-middle class," he charged.

The BJP often uses the 'sheesh mahal' jibe to attack AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with allegations of corruption in the renovation of the bungalow he used as the Delhi chief minister.

"As soon as the BJP forms government here, there will be a stricter crackdown on AAP-da's corruption," Modi said, alleging the incumbent had tried to suppress a damning Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

The BJP has claimed that the CAG, in its reports, has been critical of some of the policies of the AAP-led Delhi government, including its now-scrapped excise policy for causing losses to the exchequer. A number of BJP leaders moved the Delhi High Court last year seeking a direction to the Assembly speaker to call a session to table the reports.

"In the first session of the Vidhan Sabha itself, we will table the CAG report, which contains details of AAP-da's scams," Modi promised people.

Reaffirming his commitment to Delhi's development, he declared, "I guarantee that the BJP government will not leave any stone unturned in Delhi's progress." "We have to together free Delhi from 'jhooth' (lies) and 'loot.' It’s my dream to provide pucca houses to all in Delhi, but AAPda is working with full strength to ensure this is not fulfilled." The prime minister accused AAP of blocking the allocation of fully constructed houses to the poor while focusing on luxurious accommodations for themselves. "Modi will help construct pucca houses for all poor in Delhi. This is my guarantee," he asserted.

Speaking about the Yamuna rejuvenation, Modi said, "We helped revive the Sabarmati river. Delhi's double-engine government will transform the Yamuna and its banks, changing Delhi's future." Modi also announced that in the first Cabinet meeting of a BJP-led government, a decision would be taken to transfer Rs 2,500 into the accounts of Delhi's women and described it as "Modi's guarantee." Continuing his criticism of AAP, Modi said, "They have made grand promises, but where is the infrastructure? Where are the jobs they claimed they would create? Delhi deserves better than broken promises and political gimmicks." He accused AAP leaders of misleading the people. "They talk about development, but all they have done is build a model of corruption. The people of Delhi are paying the price for their deceit," he claimed.

Highlighting the BJP's contributions, Modi noted, "The Centre has allocated thousands of crores for Delhi's infrastructure, yet nothing changes on the ground. AAP’s only achievement is empty rhetoric." He assured that if the BJP came to power, Delhi's civic issues would be swiftly addressed.

"From better roads to improved water supply, we will bring real transformation. No more excuses, only solutions," he declared. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)