'A terrorist is a terrorist' in any language; no excuse or defence for terrorism: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that “a terrorist is a terrorist” in any language and one should not allow terrorism to be excused or defended because of a different explanation of it.

Jaishankar's remarks came during his interaction with the Indian community members in Singapore. Responding to a question on how Indian officials approach sensitive and linguistically different topics with their global counterparts, the minister said that in diplomacy, different countries bring their own cultures, traditions and sometimes their language or concepts to debate.

"It's also natural that there will be different viewpoints. And what diplomacy is about is to find a way of reconciling it and coming to some kind of agreement," he said.

Jaishankar said however there are some issues when there is clarity and no confusion. Giving the example of terrorism, he said: "You can take it in any language, but a terrorist is a terrorist in any language." Without referring to any country, he said, "Never allow something like terrorism to be excused or defended because they're using a different language or a different explanation.”

He said there can be issues where two nations genuinely can have different viewpoints and there "will be issues when they are used as a cover, as an excuse, as a justification." He said one should be able to spot the difference and figure out a way how to deal with it.

India-Singapore ties



In his address, Jaishankar recapped India-Singapore relations dating back to the independence struggling days when Subhas Chandra Bose established the Indian National Army and made the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call.

“He (Neta ji) remains a visible inspiration for our entire nation,” Jaishankar said as he joined some 1,500 Indian diaspora members at the screening of the Singapore-made short film on Netaji.





Interacting with the Indian Community in Singapore.

“Singapore has been our partner in the globalization of India and that role and companionship is something that we value,” said Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the Asian financial hub.



Jaishankar also updated the Singapore-based Indian community on the accelerated pace of infrastructure development in India and highlighted “Bharat being a global friend”.

“This is India which will not be pressured, which will state its mind. If it has to make a choice, we will make a choice for the welfare of our citizens … So, the idea is of much stronger, more capable India and willing to take the tough course,” he said.



