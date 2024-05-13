89% of Indian mothers worry about children's screen time; VR headsets another concern: Report

In a worrying trend, 89 per cent of Indian mothers seem anxious over their children’s screen time, said a report released by a market research firm.

According to IANS, Techarc, a market research firm, released the report on Mother's Day, based on a survey of 600 working mothers from four metro cities. The mothers had at least one child in grades 3-10.

Impact of screen time

Further, the findings of the report showed that mothers are worried that the increased screen time affects their children’s studies and will have a negative impact on the mental and physical health of their children.

Some of the major concerns that mothers are grappling with deal with the issue of privacy. It is the mosty worrying concern for mothers at 81 per cent. Next, it is the matter of inappropriate content at 72 per cent), teenage influencers (45 per cent), deep fakes, and impersonation (26 per cent).

Deep fakes and Gen AI

Deep fakes and Gen AI are further going to compound the problems for parents as more and more cases are surfacing where these tools are being used to sully the reputation and credibility of people

What's the device mothers are losing sleep over?

The device that is making mothers lose their sleep over is the popularity of VR headsets, especially after the launch of Apple Vision Pro.

Mothers feel that this device can make children “zone out” and they can lose their attentiveness towards the environment around them.

However, there’s also some good in technology, feel mothers. More than 60 per cent of the mothers spent 51-85 per cent on their children through digital mediums buying various goods and services.

The most trusted digital partners for mothers are Amazon for shopping, Swiggy for food, and Disney Hotstar for entertainment.