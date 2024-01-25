75th Republic Day | President Murmu: India's ancient wisdom can help deal with global environmental crisis

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) India's ancient wisdom can help the world find a way out of the global environmental crisis, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, she noted that the global community has appreciated India's emphasis on individual behaviour change for dealing with the issues of climate change.

"India's ancient wisdom can also help the world find a way out of the global environmental crisis. I am glad to see India at the forefront of promoting renewable sources of energy and taking a leadership position in global climate action. India has launched the 'LiFE Movement' for adoption of an environment-conscious lifestyle," she said.

"The global community has appreciated our country's emphasis on individual behaviour-change for dealing with the issues of climate change. People everywhere can and must contribute by bringing their lifestyle in tune with Mother Nature.

"That will not only help save the planet for the generations to come but will also enhance the quality of life," the President added. PTI



