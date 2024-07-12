6 Indians among 63 missing after Nepal landslide sweeps 2 buses into river

At least 63 people were missing in Nepal on Friday (July 12) after a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains swept two buses off a highway and plunged them into a river.

Quoting authorities, an AFP report said dozens of search and rescue personnel are combing the site for survivors of the accident, which occurred along a remote stretch of road in the central district of Chitwan.

District official Khimananda Bhusal told AFP that the buses were carrying at least 66 people between them but three passengers had been able to escape as they crashed into the Trishuli river and were now being treated in hospital.

TV news channels said six among those missing are Indians.