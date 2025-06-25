Long Live Democracy yatra, exhibition to mark 50 years of Emergency

A “Long Live Democracy Yatra” in Delhi and other commemorative events across the country will mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency today (June 25).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to flag off the Yatra at a function in the national capital. It will travel the length and breadth of the country to spread awareness about constitutional values, democratic rights, and the lessons learnt from the Emergency, the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday (June 24).

Emergency was imposed in India on June 25, 1975.

Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

The ministry, in collaboration with the Delhi government, will commemorate Samvidhan Hatya Diwas at the Thyagaraj Stadium. “The solemn occasion will serve as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding democratic values and constitutional rights,” it said in a statement.

Underlining that the Emergency remains “one of the darkest chapters” in India’s post-independence history, the ministry said, “Fundamental rights were suspended, press freedoms curtailed, and democratic institutions were silenced.”

In 2024, the Government of India officially notified June 25 as “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” to ensure that this critical period is not forgotten and the sanctity of democracy is consistently upheld, it said.

Exhibition, play, film

The key highlights of the event in Delhi include a special exhibition on Indian democracy, a play to be staged by the National School of Drama (NSD), and the screening of a short film on the Emergency.

The NSD team will present a powerful dramatization of the Emergency era, highlighting its impact on common citizens and democratic institutions, and the specially commissioned film will offer a cinematic reflection on the imposition and consequences of the Emergency.

There will also be an interactive installation inviting citizens to write personal messages reaffirming their commitment to constitutional values.

Guests in attendance

Shah will attend the function at Thyagaraj Stadium as a chief guest and flag off the Yatra.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Lt Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta are also scheduled to attend the event.

Events in states and UTs

In addition to the main event in Delhi, states and Union Territories will also host commemorative programmes led by the respective chief ministers, governors, and lieutenant governors.

These events will honour those who resisted the Emergency and defended democracy with exhibitions, public discussions, and film screenings, and facilitate inter-generational dialogue on the fragility and strength of democratic institutions.

About the exhibition

The Ministry of Culture is also coordinating the launch of the Long Live Democracy exhibition at 50 key locations in each state and UT, which will remain open to the public in the coming weeks, the statement said.

The exhibition will be divided into three curated sections — “Bharat — Mother of Democracy”, showcasing India’s ancient and participative democratic traditions; “Dark Days of Democracy”, chronicling the events and consequences of the 1975 Emergency; and “Strengthening Democracy in India”, featuring recent democratic reforms like electoral transparency, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Direct Benefit Transfer, and digital public grievance platforms.

(With agency inputs)