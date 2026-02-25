50 officials to manage towel, underwear: BSNL director in dock over Prayagraj bath order

A senior BSNL official is in the dock for allegedly issuing an internal office order outlining elaborate “royal protocol” arrangements for his planned visit to Prayagraj, including unusual personal provisions such as “underwear”.

Nearly 50 BSNL officials—ranging from junior officials and engineers to sub-divisional and divisional engineers—were reportedly assigned to manage about 20 separate tasks for the two-day visit by Vivek Banzal, director (CFA) of the BSNL Board, ranging from logistical arrangements to personal errands.

What officials were ordered to do

The leaked document specified the arrangement of eight “snan kits” (bathing kits) containing items such as undergarments, towels, slippers (the order misspelt it in one instance as “sleeper”), hair oil, combs, and mirrors. Six of these were for men and two for women, and a senior official was allegedly put in-charge of overseeing post-bath arrangements.

The schedule included a holy dip at the Sangam, boat rides, and visits to multiple temples (Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat, and Patalpuri), with officials tasked to ensure “zero inconvenience”.

Instructions included preparing fruit baskets, dry fruit bowls, chocolates, and snacks at the hotel and Circuit House, as well as providing a bedsheet for general use at the ghat.

Banzal’s scheduled visit from February 25-26, however, was cancelled after the official order went viral. The Indian Telecommunication Service officer of the 1987 batch has a BE degree in electronics, a Master of Engineering in computer science, an MBA degree, and more than 34 years of experience handling telecom networks in India.

Government, BSNL take action

As the leaked order went viral and netizens slammed the misuse of power and position, the matter reached Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He has condemned the arrangements as “completely bizarre and unacceptable” and a “violation of established rules”.

“I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking,” Scindia told news agency ANI. A show-cause notice has been issued to Banzal, requiring his response within seven days.

BSNL has clarified that the incident was a case of “non-adherence” to standing norms and did not conform to the company’s professional standards.

“Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned. Further, instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant instructions. BSNL employees are reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard,” it posted on X on February 21.