4-lane expressway to bring down Delhi-Jaipur drive to 2 hours: Gadkari

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said electric bus will be started by laying electric cable on the Delhi-Mumbai Express National Highway and the distance from Delhi to Jaipur will be covered in two hours and its fare will be 30 per cent less than a diesel bus.

Addressing the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 17 road projects with an investment of more than Rs 2,500 crore in Udaipur to accelerate Mewar's development, Gadkari said, "I believe that from Bandikui to Jaipur for Rs 1,370 crore, we are constructing a 67-kilometer four-lane expressway." "This work will be completed by November 2024 and after that, I assure you that the journey from Delhi to Jaipur will be within two hours," he added.

Gadkari said the Delhi-Mumbai express highway is the first in Asia and the second in the world on which we have built an animal overpass so that animals do not have to cross the road.

"I am very happy that we are making the roads of Rajasthan at par with the roads of the world," he said.

The minister assured that before the end of 2024 the national highways of Rajasthan will be at par with the national highways of America.

He said that in Rajasthan, the Centre is building express highways costing Rs 60,000 crores apart from the 1,382 km Delhi Mumbai Express Highway being built for Rs 1 lakh crore, of which work of Rs 22,000 crore has been done in the state.

On this occasion, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that Udaipur is very important from a tourism point of view and it is called Kashmir of Rajasthan.

The work done in Rajasthan after 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is historic and will further expand the tourism sector here, he added.

Sharma said the state government is about to complete its 60 days and the government is working to complete its resolution letter as soon as possible.

He said the state government has announced Maharana Pratap Corridor in the state budget and the double-engine government will work at a high pace to complete the project.

The chief minister said the state government will live up to the trust of the people.

The Centre and the Rajasthan government will fulfill the dreams of the people, he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)