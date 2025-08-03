Four octogenarian members of Indian-origin family die in US car crash

Four members of an Indian-origin family, who went missing during a road trip in the US, have been found dead in a car crash.

Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86), Asha Divan (85), and Gita Divan (84), were travelling from Buffalo, New York, to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold, a Hindu temple in Marshall County, West Virginia.

They were last seen on July 29 at a Burger King in Erie, Pennsylvania, where they also made their last credit card transaction. They were captured in CCTV footage. But when they never arrived at their destination, a missing person’s report was filed in Buffalo.

Car found off embankment

On Saturday (August 2), their vehicle, a 2009 lime green Toyota Camry with a New York license plate, was found off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road in Marshall County, West Virginia — barely 8 km from their destination.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office has confirmed their deaths and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Kishore Divan was a retired anaesthesiologist and a respected member of the Indian community, described as a “physician, philanthropist and community leader”. Sheriff Mike Dougherty has extended condolences to the families of the victims.