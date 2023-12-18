A total of 92 MPs suspended in Parliament's winter session

A total of 92 MPs from both Houses of Parliament have been suspended so far in this winter session.

The Lok Sabha on Monday (December 18) suspended 33 Opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T R Baalu and Sougata Ray, from the House for displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament's security breach issue.

Meanwhile, 35 MPs got suspended suspended in Rajya Sabha as well today for the remainer of the winter session and another 11 MPs, including Derek O'Brien have been suspended for an indefinite period pending an enquiry by the privileges committee of the RS.

On December 14, 13 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for demanding a statement from the Home Minister on the security breach in Parliament.

Stating that "democracy has been suspended", Jairam Ramesh, suspended Congress Rajay Sabha MP said, "Not only in the Lok Sabha, today was a bloodbath in the Rajya Sabha with 45 INDIA party MPs getting suspended for demanding a statement by the Home Minister on the December 13th security breach, and for demanding that the Leader of the Opposition be allowed to speak. Incidentally, I too figure in this Roll of Honour — for the first time in my parliamentary career of 19 years."

These are the members who have been suspended from the LS.

In the Lok Sabha, the Opposition members disrupted the House's proceedings and were demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

While 30 members, including 10 from the DMK, nine from the Trinamool Congress, eight from the Congress and one each from IUML, JD(U) and RSP were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session, three other Congress members were suspended pending a report of the Privileges Committee.

Last week, 3 Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha and one was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting the proceedings.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after the suspension of 33 members was announced.



Three Congress members -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- who had climbed on the speaker’s podium and raised slogans, were suspended from the Lok Sabha pending report of the Privileges Committee on their unparliamentary behaviour.

As the Lok Sabha met at 3 pm, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, named the 33 Opposition members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi read out a motion suspending 30 members from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session. Joshi also moved a separate motion referring the conduct of Jayakumar, Vasanth and Khaleque to the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha and suspending them pending submission of the report by the panel.

In Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm on Monday after two Bills to introduce reservation for women in legislative assemblies of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir were passed by voice vote in the House amid an uproar by the opposition over the Parliament security breach.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill were passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

The Bills were passed by the Upper House amid continuous sloganeering by opposition parties, who have been demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the December 13 security breach in the House.

After the passage of the Bills, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the security breach is a matter of "collective concern".

"Incidents of such nature have also occurred in the past. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that this august institution works in the safest and most conducive atmosphere.

"A high-level enquiry committee for an in-depth investigation of the incident and formulating a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not occur has already been constituted by Speaker Lok Sabha. Its findings will be shared with the House in due course," the chairman said.

As the uproar continued, Dhankhar said he was in a "helpless situation", expressing hope that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge would see him in his chamber. The chairman then adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Rajya Sabha proceedings witnessed two adjournments in the morning session and met again at 2 pm as opposition parties led by the Congress raised the issue of Parliament security breach.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill were passed within nearly 20 minutes of being tabled by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Rai requested all members to support the Bills "in favour of women's rights".

Members spoke briefly on the Bills, extending their support to the proposed legislations. Some members urged the central government to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

When the Rajya Sabha reconvened again at 4.30 pm after another adjournment, the chairman Jagdeep Dhankar names Opposition MPs Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, Amee Yajnik, Naranbhai Rathwa, Syed Naseer Hussain, Phulodevi Netam, Shaktisinh Gohil, KC Venugopal (not present in the House right now), Rajani Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, Randeep Surjewala, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Mohd Nadimul Haque, Abhiranjan Biswas, Shantanu Sen, Mausam Noor, Prakash Baraik, Samirul Islam, M. Shanmugham, M Elango, Kanimozhi Somu, Manoj Jha, Faiyyaz Ahmed, R Girirajan, V Sivadasan, Ramnath Thakur, Vandana Chavan, Ramgopal Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Majhi, Jose K Mani, Ajit Bhuyan, Anil Hegde.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moves motion for suspending all named members for remainder of winter session for gross misconduct and disregard to the Chair for remainder of winter session.

Uproar in winter session

The Winter session has witnessed uproar and repeated adjournments since the breach in Parliament security by two protesters who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ordered a high-level inquiry into the breach in Parliament security and urged members not to politicise the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi made a statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha, but Opposition members have been insisting on a statement from the Home Minister.

Congress reaction

The Congress on Monday reacted strongly to the suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament, claiming the government has reached an extreme level of dictatorship and was crushing dissent as it wants to "bulldoze" important legislations without any debate.

Soon after the suspension of 33 opposition MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said all democratic norms have been thrown into the dustbin by this "autocratic" government and it has shown zero accountability towards Parliament.

"First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi government attacking Parliament and Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Government by suspending 47 MPs," he said in a post on X.

Thirteen members were already suspended.

"We have two simple and genuine demands - The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in the Parliament security and a detailed discussion should be held on the same," Kharge said.

The Congress president said the prime minister can give an interview to a newspaper and the home minister to TV channels "but they have zero accountability left to the Parliament - which represents the People of India".

"With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Governmentt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said.

(With agency inputs)

