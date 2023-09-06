3 summits over 3 days: PM Modi has packed schedule before G20 meet

Before the G20 Summit begins in Delhi on September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a host of commitments to meet.

He is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-India meet and East Asia Summit on Thursday (September 7). He will return home the same evening and hold key bilateral talks with the leaders of three countries on September 8, officials said.

Modi participated in a meeting of the council of ministers, as well as of the Cabinet, on Wednesday (September 6). He had back-to-back meetings before leaving for Jakarta.

He will spend around seven hours on the flight to arrive in Jakarta at 3 am IST on September 7.

Modi’s schedule

Once in Jakarta, he will leave for the venue of the ASEAN-India summit at 7 am IST and participate in the meeting. At 8.45 am IST, he will take part in the East Asia Summit, officials said.

Immediately after the meeting, he will leave for Delhi at 11.45 am IST and land around 6.45 pm IST on Thursday.

The next day, PM Modi will hold important bilateral meetings with three countries, which includes a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others, will attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.