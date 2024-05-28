Guntipalli Sowmya, 25-year-old from Telangana, killed by speeding car in Florida

The 25-year-old daughter of a former CRPF jawan from Telangana, was killed in a road accident in Florida in the USA.

On May 26, Guntipalli Sowmya, who had completed her master's degree from Florida Atlantic University, was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road.

She was killed on the spot. Sowmya had been buying groceries and was returning home when the accident occurred.

Sowmya had come to the US two years ago to pursue a master’s degree. She had completed her degree and was in the process of trying to find a job and was hoping to support her family financially.

Originally from Yadagaripalle village, Telangana, the girl's parents, Koteshwara Rao and Balamani, are inconsolable after getting the news of her sudden tragic death. In a news report, Koteshwara shared that his daughter had just celebrated her 25h birthday on May 11.

Koteshwara, who currently operates a kirana store in Telangana had faced many challenges and had to make many sacrifices to arrange the money for her to study abroad, accoridng to the website GoFundMe.

The family has appealed to the government for assistance in bringing her body back to Telangana.