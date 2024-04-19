2 Indian students drown during hike near Scottish waterfalls

Two Indian students, who had gone on a hike near a sightseeing spot in Scotland, were found dead on Wednesday (April 17).

According to reports, their bodies were fished out from the downstream of the waters at the Linn of Tummel waterfalls in northwest of Pitlochry in Perthshire on Wednesday night by emergency workers.

The duo were identified as Jitendranath Karuturi, 26, and Chanhakya Bolisetti, 22.

The two, who were pursuing master’s degree at Dundee University along with two of their classmates had gone to hike the rocks surrounding the waterfalls when the incident occurred. They reportedly drowned after falling into the water during the trek.

The two other students accompanying Jitendranath and Chanhakya informed emergency services about the tragedy following which police, fire and ambulance services rushed to the area to find the drowned students.

Cops suspect no foul play, bodies to be sent to India after autopsy

Reports quoting Scotland police said they received the report about two men falling in the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall at around 7 pm on Wednesday. Police said the bodies of the two students were found from the water following searches in the area.

An official told the media that while there is no evidence to suspect any ill play behind the deaths, a report will be submitted to the public prosecutor on the case.

The Indian High Commission in London said the Consulate General of India is in touch with the families of the deceased and their bodies will be repatriated to India once the post-mortem is over.

“Two India students hailing from Andhra Pradesh drowned in an unfortunate incident Wednesday evening and their bodies were found a little downstream. Consulate general of India has been in touch with families of the students and a consular official has met the relative of one the students who lives in the UK. University of Dundee has assured of all help. The post-mortem is expected to take place on 19 April and thereafter procedures for repatriating bodies to India will be done,” a spokesperson for the Indian High Commission in London told the media.