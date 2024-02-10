17th Lok Sabha witnesses lowest number of sittings among full-term governments

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The 17th Lok Sabha that came to an end on Saturday had the lowest number of sittings among the Lok Sabhas that had a full term of five years, data compiled by think tank PRS Legislative Research showed.

The 17th Lok Sabha had 272 sittings altogether over its five year tenure from 2019-2024.

According to PRS, the 16th Lok Sabha had 331 sittings, while the 15th and 14th Lok Sabha under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government had 332 and 356 sittings respectively. The 13th Lok Sabha had 356 sittings.

The highest number of sittings in any Lok Sabha was recorded during the first Lok Sabha, which in its tenure from 1952 to 1957 had 677 sittings. The second and third Lok Sabhas had 581 and 578 sittings respectively.

The fourth Lok Sabha, which was dissolved a year ahead of its scheduled time, held 469 sittings, and the fifth Lok Sabha which completed its full tenure had 613 sittings.

The sixth Lok Sabha under the Janata Party alliance, which was in office from March 1977 to August 1979, had 267 sittings of Parliament.

The lowest number of sittings were under the 12th Lok Sabha, which could only hold 88 sittings before the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government fell after thirteen months. PTI

