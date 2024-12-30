16,000 Indian construction workers flock to Israel to earn 'three times more'
In past one year, nearly 16,000 Indian labourers have arrived in war-torn Israel to work in the construction industry. They are replacing Palestinians who are barred from entering Israel
Indians are not new in Israel, they have been employed in the country for decades, as caregivers looking after elderly Israelis or they work as diamond traders and IT professionals.
But, after the Israel-Gaza war escalated, recruiters have launched a drive to bring Indians in to work in Israel's construction sector as well, said a report.
Replacing Palestinian workers
Undeterred by the war zone
Even as the Gaza war escalated, Iran-backed groups, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Huthi rebels in Yemen have also entered the war.
But the war-torn zone is not a deterrent for Indian workers like 35-year-old Raju Nishad, working as a labourer in a new neighbourhood in central Israel's town of Beer Yaakov.
According to the report, he is not "afraid" despite several air raid warnings that have sent him running for the shelters. Once the siren stops, they just resume their work, he told the news agency.
Lure of money
The Indian workers seem largely unperturbed that they are in the midst of a conflict zone. The attraction is the high salaries they earn in Israel, which is"three times more" than what they would back home. The money is what brings people like Nishad to flock to Israel.
However, the report also pointed out that the number of Indians working there are still very low. But Israel has plans to bring thousands more
One recruiter, who has brought 3,500 workers to Israel, told AFP that India was a natural choice for Israel given their "excellent relations".
After studying the needs of the market, the Delhi-based recruiter hoped to bring in 10,000 Indian labourers more to Israel. According to the workers who hail from UP, they can make a lot of money in a short time.
India one of the fastest growing economies in the world is struggling to generate enough full-time jobs for millions of people.
Indian Labourers sent in April
Earlier, in April this year, after a joint decision by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO), finance ministry and the construction and housing ministry, 6,000 Indian construction workers were sent to Israel.
According to a statement issued by the Israel PMO's office, the workers from India were brought to Israel under a government-to-government agreement between the countries.