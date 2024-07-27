14th East Asia Summit: India calls for ‘restraint’ in Gaza, diplomacy in Ukraine

India on Saturday (July 27) called for de-escalation and restraint in Israel’s war on Gaza while underlining the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to end the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the submission when he addressed the 14th East Asia Summit’s Foreign Ministers Meeting in Laos’ capital Vientiane.

India for Gaza peace

The meeting is part of the conference of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Call for de-escalation and restraint in Gaza. India continues to extend humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. Attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea are concerning,” Jaishankar posted on X after his address.

“India is independently contributing to ensuring the safety and security of maritime shipping,” he said.

India funds UNRWA

India on July 15 contributed USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to support the agency's core programmes and services.

This was the first instalment of a total of USD 5 million that India donates annually to the UN body which Israel is vehemently opposed to.

India has also supported a two-state solution for Gaza and called for de-escalation and restraint in Gaza on humanitarian grounds.

Jaishankar for dialogue on Ukraine

On Ukraine, Jaishankar underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to end Russia’s war.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged (with) President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India stands ready to contribute in any manner possible,” he said.

India has not yet condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has consistently pitched for a resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.