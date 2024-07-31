Wayanad landslides LIVE | More hands, machines join rescue ops; death toll 166

Search and rescue operations have begun for the second day at the landslide-ravaged sites of Kerala’s Wayanad district, as rescue agencies race against time to pull out any survivors.

Till 10.15 am on Wednesday (July 31), 166 people had been confirmed dead after massive landslides triggered by heavy rains struck the hilly and forested Wayanad early on Tuesday (July 30). Based on the number of post-mortems conducted, 123 deaths have been officially confirmed, and 75 bodies have been identified.

Hundreds are still trapped beneath the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities.

Rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy, and NDRF are collectively looking for survivors amid rough weather, and multiple agencies are working in tandem to provide critical assistance to those affected.

According to a senior government source, heavy rains triggered a series of massive landslides in hilly areas of Meppadi in the district. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides.

The dead includes women and children. The bodies of the deceased are being taken to various hospital morgues for identification and autopsy.

In a bid to rapidly evacuate stranded persons, two Indian Air Force helicopters from Air Force Station Sulur have been dispatched to the affected area.

