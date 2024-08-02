Wayanad landslides LIVE: 296 dead; rescuers race against time to search for survivors

Rescuers have been racing against time and battling harsh conditions to search for survivors trapped in collapsed buildings following the massive landslides that hit Kerala’s Wayanad district on July 30. The death toll is said to have touched 296 on Thursday (August 1). The toll is expected to rise as the search is on for another 200 missing persons.

According to the Wayanad district administration, the dead include 27 children and 76 women. More than 225 others have been injured, mostly in the worst-hit areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said.

Rescue efforts have been hindered by a combination of challenges, including treacherous terrain due to destroyed roads and bridges, and a shortage of heavy equipment, making it difficult for emergency personnel to clear mud and huge uprooted trees that fell on houses and other buildings.

Rajan, who is in the disaster-struck region coordinating the rescue efforts, said 1,300 personnel from various agencies and the armed forces carried out joint search-and-rescue operations in the area, braving the rains, winds and difficult terrain and without the help of heavy machinery.

He also said that 9,328 people have been relocated to 91 relief camps in the district. Of these, 2,328 people from 578 families displaced due to the landslides at Chooralmala and Meppadi have been moved to nine relief camps, he said.

Rescuing victims first priority: Kerala CM

Political leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, visited the displaced people, expressing solidarity with them.

"The first priority is rescuing the victims of the Wayanad tragedy," Vijayan said after an all-party meeting.

He said the rescue operation, with the coordinated efforts of various forces, elected representatives, officials and voluntary organisations and the local people, will continue.

With the completion of the Bailey Bridge between Chooralmala and Mundakkai, being built by the army, the required equipment for rescue operations can be transported to disaster-affected areas, he said.

Rahul, Priyanka visit landslide spot

Rahul, a former Congress MP from Wayanad, said the calamity was a "terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation" while stressing that it deserves to be called a national disaster.

"We have come here to see the situation. It is quite a painful experience to see that people lost their family members and houses. It's very difficult to speak to people in these circumstances because you really don’t know what to say to them. It's been quite a difficult day for me, but we are going to try and help make sure that the survivors get what is due," he told reporters.

The Madras Engineering Group of the Indian Army on Thursday completed the construction of the 190-ft-long Bailey Bridge that will help connect the worst-affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

The Wayanad district administration said that 279 autopsies, including of body parts, have been completed and as many as 107 bodies have been identified.

Follow this space for more live updates: