Syria LIVE | Assad, family get asylum in Russia; UNSC to meet today

Fall of Assad a “fundamental act of justice” but also a “moment of risk and uncertainty,” says Biden, adding that US would assess the actions of rebel groups
Ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has fled to Moscow and received asylum from his longtime ally, Russia, the media in the latter country said on Sunday (December 8), within hours of Syrian rebels seizing control of Damascus and ending Assad and his family’s 50 years of iron rule.
According to news AP, thousands of Syrians poured into the streets that echoed with celebratory gunfire, waving the revolutionary flag in scenes that recalled the early days of the Arab Spring uprising, before a brutal crackdown and the rise of an insurgency plunged the country into a nearly 14-year civil war.
The swiftly moving events raised questions about the future of the country and the wider region.
“Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East,” US President Joe Biden said, crediting action by the US and its allies for weakening Syria’s backers — Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah. He called the fall of Assad a “fundamental act of justice” but also a “moment of risk and uncertainty,” and said rebel groups are “saying the right things now” but the US would assess their actions.
Russia has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss Syria, according to Dmitry Polyansky, its deputy ambassador to the UN, in a post on Telegram.
- 9 Dec 2024 8:57 AM IST
US bombs IS sites in Syria
The US has targeted over 75 sites in Syria, apparently to prevent Islamic State from conducting external operations.
The US military reportedly conducted airstrikes on over 75 key positions. The mission deployed various aircraft from the United States Air Force inventory.The US Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a statement explaining that these strikes were executed as part of their continuing efforts to disrupt, weaken, and prevent IS from conducting “external operations”.
- 9 Dec 2024 8:55 AM IST
Hundreds of prisoners freed
Syrian opposition fighters have released hundreds of prisoners since capturing Damascus, Al Jazeera has reported.
In one video posted on social media and verified by Al Jazeera, a young man said: “I had no name in the prison, just a number. I lost my identity, my name and my character. I was taken by the regime and my family assumed I was dead. My family did not know my whereabouts. Many fellow prisoners were also taken without their families’ knowledge. They spent years and years behind bars.”
In another verified video, a group of men said their rescue came on the day they were scheduled to be executed. “Now we are standing in the heart of Damascus,” one man said, standing with three others. “I swear to God Almighty, this man and I were scheduled to be hanged on this day, only 30 minutes ago. I swear to God Almighty, 54 men were to be executed today.”
- 9 Dec 2024 8:51 AM IST
Taliban congratulates rebels, seeks stability in Syria
The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has extended congratulations to the Hayat Tahrir as-Sham (HTS) leadership in Syria while expressing their desire for stability and unity in the nation.
“We express hope that the remaining phases of the revolution will be managed in a way that secures a peaceful, unified and stable system,” Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
“It is hoped that the power transition process is advanced in a manner that lays the foundations of a sovereign and service-oriented Islamic government in line with the aspirations of the Syrian people; that unifies the entire population without discrimination and retribution through adoption of a general amnesty; and a positive foreign policy with world countries that safeguards Syria from the threat of negative rivalries of foreign actors and creates conditions for the return of millions of refugees,” the statement continued.
Moreover, it called “on all foreign actors involved in Syria to adopt policies of positive engagement and cooperation, both with each other and with the new leadership, that enables Syria to embark on a path towards good governance, security and stability”.
- 9 Dec 2024 8:44 AM IST
Syria is being purified: Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, delivered a victory address from Damascus’s Umayyad Mosque after wresting control of the capital on Sunday.
The leader of Syria’s rebel forces declared: “This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region.”
He further proclaimed the rebel conquest as a triumph “for the entire Islamic nation” in a video statement distributed by rebels via Telegram.
“Today, Syria is being purified,” he stated, noting that “this victory is born from the people who have languished in prison, and the mujahideen (fighters) broke their chains”.
He criticised Assad’s Syria as a haven for “Iranian ambitions, where sectarianism was rife”, referencing Assad’s connections with Iran and its Lebanese affiliate Hezbollah.
HTS originated from Al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate but severed its connections in 2016. It is still designated as a terrorist organisation by Western nations, but HTS has tried to present a more moderate image in recent years.
- 9 Dec 2024 8:37 AM IST
Heightened Israel military ops in SyriaIsraeli forces reportedly conducted aerial attacks on ammunition storage facilities in eastern Syria on Sunday following the collapse of Assad's administration."Israel has conducted air strikes on weapon depots and positions that belonged to the defunct regime and Iran-backed groups in the eastern Deir Ezzor province," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.The organisation's chief noted an uptick in Israeli military operations targeting such installations since Assad's departure from the country.
- 9 Dec 2024 8:35 AM IST
UNSC meet on SyriaThe United Nations Security Council has reportedly scheduled an urgent private session today afternoon to address the Syrian situation, according to news agency AFP.Russia initiated the request for this session.
- 9 Dec 2024 8:16 AM IST
Syria on course to forming transitional governing bodyHours after capturing Damascus, the anti-Assad coalition said on December 8 that it is working towards forming a transitional governing body with full executive powers. Hadi Al-Bahra, leader of Syria’s main opposition abroad, said Syria should have an 18-month transition period to create “a safe, neutral, and quiet environment” for holding free elections.
- 9 Dec 2024 8:14 AM IST
US has nothing to do with Syria: TrumpUS president-elect Donald Trump has ruled out any role for the US in Syria. “In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend and THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!” he wrote on Truth Social.
- 9 Dec 2024 8:13 AM IST
Fall of Assad regime ‘historic opportunity for people’ of Syria: Biden
The fall of the Assad regime that “brutalised, tortured and killed thousands of innocent Syrians” over the past half a century is a historic opportunity for the people of the country, outgoing US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.
“After 13 years of civil war in Syria and more than half a century of brutal authoritarian rule by Bashar Assad and his father before him, rebel forces have forced Assad to resign his office and flee the country. We’re not sure where he is, but there’s word that he’s in Moscow. At long last, the Assad regime has fallen,” Biden said.
“This regime brutalised, tortured and killed hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice. It’s a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country,” he said.
It is also a moment of risk and uncertainty, Biden said, adding that over the past few weeks, the support of Hezbollah, Iran and Russia to the Assad regime had collapsed. He observed a new opportunity for the people of Syria now.
“Looking ahead, the United States will do the following. First, we’ll support Syria’s neighbours, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel, should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition. I will speak with leaders of the region in the coming days. I had long discussions with all of our people earlier this morning. I'll send senior officials from my administration to the region as well,” he said.
“Second, we will help ensure stability in eastern Syria, protecting our personnel against any threats, and our mission against ISIS will be maintained, including security of detention facilities, where ISIS fighters are being held as prisoners. We're clear-eyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish its capabilities and create a haven. We will not let that happen,” he said.“Just today, US forces conducted a dozen precision strikes, airstrikes, within Syria, targeting ISIS camps and operatives. Third, we will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations to establish a transition away from the Assad regime towards independent and sovereign Syria, with a new constitution, and a new government that serves all Syrians. And this process will be determined by the Syrian people themselves,” Biden said.