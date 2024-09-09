RG Kar rape-murder LIVE: SC seeks fresh status report from CBI next Tuesday

Exactly a month has passed since the body of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor, raped and murdered, was recovered from the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, but investigators still seem clueless about what led to the crime that has opened a can of worms. The Supreme Court is hearing a suo-motu case today (September 9) even as protests continue to rage across West Bengal, including capital city Kolkata. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.

In court so far On August 22, the apex court tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the FIR, calling it "extremely disturbing", and questioned the sequence of events and the timing of its procedural formalities. The top court had earlier constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals. Terming the incident as "horrific", the apex court had excoriated the state government over the delay in filing the FIR and allowing thousands of people to vandalise the state-run facility. Lack of evidence, says CBI