RG Kar rape-murder LIVE: SC seeks fresh status report from CBI next Tuesday
Forensic tests confirm match between DNA of victim and arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, but “lack of evidence” prevents sleuths from joining several dots
Exactly a month has passed since the body of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor, raped and murdered, was recovered from the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, but investigators still seem clueless about what led to the crime that has opened a can of worms.
The Supreme Court is hearing a suo-motu case today (September 9) even as protests continue to rage across West Bengal, including capital city Kolkata. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.
CBI detectives, who took up the probe into the case after the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation from the Kolkata Police on August 13, told news agency PTI that they were unable to join several dots due to lack of evidence from the crime scene.
A senior official told PTI that it has affected the investigation of the crime that took place in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9.
The police arrested Sanjoy Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, the next day in this connection.
It was found during the investigation that former principal of the hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh ordered the demolition of a restroom and a toilet close to that seminar room on August 10. As a portion of the two areas were demolished by the PWD, it is suspected that key pieces of evidence were lost.
The CBI has grilled witnesses including Ghosh, other doctors, officials, security guards and the arrested prime accused, Sanjay Roy.
Forensic test gets a match
“There is a lack of evidence in this case. That is the reason why our detectives are unable to come to a conclusion. From circumstantial evidence, questioning of people and the DNA evidence do not show involvement of multiple persons in the sexual assault on the woman,” the officer told PTI.
He said that the forensic tests conducted at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) confirmed a match between the DNA of the victim and the arrested civic volunteer.
“Separate DNA profiling on samples gathered from the victim and Roy and the DNA comparing with other seized evidence from the crime scene also corroborated the CFSL report,” he stated.
The parents of the deceased have also alleged the tampering of evidence.
Follow more live updates below
Live Updates
- 9 Sep 2024 6:35 AM GMT
Vaginal swabs not preserved at required temperature: CounselCentre's counsel submits that vaginal swabs were not preserved at 4 degrees Centigrade, which is a must. He alleges that it was done purposely and now the sample may be contaminated.
- 9 Sep 2024 6:25 AM GMT
Centre raises questions on proceduresA senior counsel submits that the post-mortem report (PMR) could not take place after 6 pm.SG: PMR doesn't say at what time it is conductedSibal: Everything is thereCounsel: Videograph conducted by whom? Was it reiteratable or non-reiterable? It has to be mentioned that all the three female doctors are part of the lobby....see the second line, it has to be at 4 degrees Centigrade.Counsel: That's the mystery, between 2.30 noon and 11.30 night, there were only 10 GD entries....Is it manufactured ?
- 9 Sep 2024 6:20 AM GMT
CJI seeks to know safety measures taken by state for doctorsCJI asks what steps have been taken by West Bengal to ensure adequate safety measures for doctors.Sibal says state has filed the status report.
- 9 Sep 2024 6:19 AM GMT
CJI on CBI accommodationCJI directs a senior officer nominated by the state of West Bengal and a senior officer nominated by the CISF to liaise on the place of accommodation.
- 9 Sep 2024 6:16 AM GMT
Court hears CISF's complaintsSG: There are three companies of woman CISF personnel which have not been provided adequate accommodation. They take 1.5 hours to travel.CJI asks where are they residing.Sibal submits that most of the CISF troops are staying at the hospital and the rest are away.CJI refers to the submissions on the CISF: They have deployed 3 companies, other 2 are yet to be provided accommodation.
- 9 Sep 2024 6:11 AM GMT
Probe seems to be in progress: CJICJI: The status report has been filed by CBI. It appears that the investigation is in progress. We direct the CBI to file a fresh status report on Tuesday...We will take it up on Tuesday. Let's see what happens now...CBI is doing it, we don't want to guide CBI on its investigation.
- 9 Sep 2024 6:09 AM GMT
SC seeks fresh status report from CBISG: There are two specimens, or two swabs and the result.CJI: We have seen the further line of investigation, we do not want to comment upon it in open court. We would like a status report by Monday [changed to Tuesday as Monday is a holiday], let CBI proceed on basis on what they are exploring, their leads.
- 9 Sep 2024 6:04 AM GMT
CBI to send forensic samples to other labsSG: The CBI has taken a decision to send the forensic samples to the AIIMS and other CFSLs. Samples were tested at CFSL in Bengal.
- 9 Sep 2024 6:01 AM GMT
CJI seeks info on CCTV footageCJI: There is CCTV footage to indicate what time the accused entered and existed. Obviously there will be footage after 4.30 in morning...has the CCTV footage in entirety been handed over to the CBI?SG: YesCJI: Has Kolkata Police handed the entire footage from 8.30-10.45 to CBI ?SG: 4 clippings, totalling to 27 minutes in duration.
- 9 Sep 2024 5:57 AM GMT
CJI seeks more clarificationsCJI: Time [of inquest]?Sibal: 4.20-4.40, Judicial Magistrate arrives at 4.10, he conducts the inquest from 4.20-4.40, it is videographed. Search and seizure was done between 8.30 and 10.45 pm. Once the body was removed for postmortem, then photos were taken.