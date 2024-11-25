Parliament LIVE | Govt, Oppn set to lock horns over Adani row, Manipur, Waqf Bill

The Winter Session of the Parliament is all set to start on a stormy note on Monday (November 25), as the Opposition parties led by the Congress are on the offensive over Gautam Adani’s indictment by US agencies and fresh instances of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has already moved the adjournment motion in the Lower House to raise indictment of Adani in the US.

However, the ruling BJP, riding high on the back-to-back electoral successes in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, will pull out all stops to counter the Opposition’s move to corner the government on these issues. It may well lead to a confrontation between the Treasury and the Opposition benches.



Stage set for showdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already set the tone for a face-off between the BJP and the Congress with his victory speech after the Maharashtra Assembly election results in which the BJP-led Mahayuti virtually decimated the Congress-led MVA by recording a landslide win.

“Congress made laws to promote appeasement politics, and the Waqf Board is an example of it. There is no place for Waqf law in the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the Congress supported it to increase its vote bank,” Modi said ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament for which the government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Opposition may seek JPC

The recent press conference of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over the Adani issue gave an indication of what to expect during the Winter Session when he demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be set up to examine the allegations.

“The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will now start a drama when the Winter Session of the Parliament begins, try to disrupt its proceedings and target the economy,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, giving ample hint to what would be government stance on the issue.



Waqf Amendment Bill among 16 listed

The Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Monday, is scheduled to last till December 20. The government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, for consideration in the session.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha. The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the Winter Session.

Opposition members on the panel are demanding an extension in the timeline to submit its report. They have alleged that committee chair Jagdambika Pal, a BJP MP, is bulldozing the committee meetings and has sought the intervention of Speaker Om Birla.