Parliament Live | Modi govt's policies are anti-farmer: Congress

The government will introduce several key Bills in the Parliament on Monday (August 5). A Bill is likely to be tabled today to amend the law governing Waqf boards in India.

The Union Cabinet has approved 40 amendments to The Waqf Act. The Bill is aimed at ensuring more accountability and transparency in the functioning of the Waqf boards across the country and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024.

Also on Monday, the government will introduce a Bill in the Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the state's assembly.

Amid demands from the community, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024, was listed in the government business in the Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha has also listed the Bill among the list of government businesses for the remaining part of the session.

The Bill will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa.

Based on it, the Election Commission (EC) will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa Assembly.