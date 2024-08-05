Parliament Live | Modi govt's policies are anti-farmer: Congress
A Bill is likely to be tabled today to amend the law governing Waqf boards across the country
The government will introduce several key Bills in the Parliament on Monday (August 5). A Bill is likely to be tabled today to amend the law governing Waqf boards in India.
The Union Cabinet has approved 40 amendments to The Waqf Act. The Bill is aimed at ensuring more accountability and transparency in the functioning of the Waqf boards across the country and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024.
Also on Monday, the government will introduce a Bill in the Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly.
As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the state's assembly.
Amid demands from the community, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024, was listed in the government business in the Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to conclude on August 12.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha has also listed the Bill among the list of government businesses for the remaining part of the session.
The Bill will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa.
Based on it, the Election Commission (EC) will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa Assembly.
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2024 10:45 AM GMT
Govt collects Rs 8,263 cr towards GST on health insurance premium in FY'24
The government has collected Rs 8,263 crore towards GST on health insurance premium in 2023-24 fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Monday.
The Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the government has received representations requesting for exemption or reduction in the rate of GST on life insurance and health insurance.
Since its inception, GST @18 per cent rate is levied on premium paid towards health insurance, the Minister of State said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
However, certain insurance schemes catering to poor sections of the society and differently-abled, such as Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), Universal Health Insurance Scheme, Jan Arogya Bima Policy and Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme are exempt from Goods and Services Tax (GST).
In 2023-24, the GST collection from health insurance premium stood at Rs 8,262.94 crore, while Rs 1,484.36 crore was collected on account of GST on health reinsurance premium.
In the 2022-23 fiscal, Rs 7,638 crore GST was mopped up from health insurance premium, and another Rs 963 crore from health reinsurance premium.
In the 2021-22 financial year, GST of Rs 5,354 crore was mobilised from health insurance premium, while Rs 826 crore came in from health reinsurance premium.
In reply to a separate question, Chaudhary said after the introduction of GST with effect from July 1, 2017, GST is leviable on life insurance and health insurance services.
To a question on whether there is a demand from the industry for withdrawal of service tax, Chaudhary said "representations have been received requesting for exemption or reduction in the rate of GST on life insurance and health insurance".
GST rates and exemptions are prescribed on the recommendations of the GST Council, which is a constitutional body comprising representatives from both the Centre and the States/UTs, he added.
- 5 Aug 2024 10:36 AM GMT
Opposition vows to oppose any bill to amend Waqf Act
Several opposition leaders on Monday alleged that the BJP-led government wants to bring a bill for amending the Wakf Act to create a divide in the society and asserted that they will strongly oppose such a legislation.
Several BJP leaders, however, strongly defended the imminent move, stressing that the Modi government has always worked with the intention of bringing transparency in every sphere.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party will oppose the Centre's move to bring a bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards, and accused the BJP of trying to snatch the rights of Muslims.
"We will be against it (Wakf Act amendment bill)," Yadav told reporters when asked about the proposed amendment "BJP's only work is to divide Hindus and Muslims, snatch the rights of Muslim brothers and work on the manner in which to snatch the rights given to them in the Constitution," he said after paying tributes to late MP and party leader Janeshwar Mishra on his birth anniversary in Lucknow.
IUML's E T Mohammed Basheer said the move on the part of the government is ill-intentioned.
"A committee was appointed under K Rahman Khan and the BJP wanted to have a grip on the Waqf properties. They want to take custody of the Waqf properties.
"If such a legislation comes, we will very strongly oppose it. We will also speak with like-minded parties," he told reporters outside Parliament.
If the government goes ahead with the bill, it must be prepared for strong opposition, Basheer added.
- 5 Aug 2024 10:32 AM GMT
'Organised loot' by airlines in jacking up fares to Gulf countries: MP in RS
Air fares to Gulf countries during the June to September holiday season have risen five-fold, causing financial hardships to poor labourers and the middle class migrants who want to visit India, a Rajya Sabha member said on Monday, asking the government to stop this "organised loot".
Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention in the House, Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress) said June-September is normally a school holiday season in the Middle East countries but this has turned into a "horror season" due to the "exorbitant, exploitative and extortionist" airfares implemented by the airlines.
"We call it organised loot because it (the fare hike) has not doubled or tripled but has increased by more than five times," she said.
Against the one-way fare of Rs 8,000 from Gulf countries to Kerala, a poor labourer is now having to shell out Rs 46,000 one-way and about Rs 1 lakh for return fare.
"How will the poor labourer pay, sir," she said. "If a middle-class family of four has to travel, they have to ordinarily pay Rs 36,000 (but) now it will come up to Rs 3.64 lakh." The poor and the middle class who are toiling hard in the Middle East countries to bring in remittances are being put to such financial hardship by airlines jacking up fares in the months when they would normally visit India, she said.
Hisham, who has been elected to the Upper House from Kerala, said the airlines are invariably together coordinating the fare hike.
She went on to allege that the government is "a partner" in the "organised loot" when it washes its hands off saying airfare fixation is a market dynamic proposition.
- 5 Aug 2024 10:22 AM GMT
Manipur violence aftermath: 5 students quit school, no teacher resigned, says MoE
Five students have dropped out of schools and no teacher has resigned due to violence in Manipur over the past year, the Ministry of Education told Lok Sabha on Monday.
The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question in the Lower House asked by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.
"As reported by the state government of Manipur, five students have dropped out of schools and no teacher has resigned from job due to violence in Manipur since 2023 in the state," the MoS said.
More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.
- 5 Aug 2024 10:20 AM GMT
BJP talks about cow but can't protect it: TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh
Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Monday alleged that the BJP and its affiliates talk about cows, but they have been unable to provide them with enough fodder and or protect them from dying of the lumpy cow disease.
Participating in a debate on the demands for grants for the Ministry of Fishing, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, the lawmaker also thanked people of her constituency for her victory and defeating the politics of "hatred and betrayal." "I thank people of Jadavpur who sent me here and proved that politics of hatred and betrayal will not work in West Bengal," Ghosh said.
On animal husbandry, she said that 70 per cent of India's rural poor depend on livestock, but the sector hardly receives its just share. She raised concerns over rising price of cattle and poultry feed, and pointed out the nine-year high wholesale fodder inflation.
"What are the farmers going to eat and feed their families and the cattle? This forces farmers to sell their cattle, and pushes them eventually to suicide," she said.
"In the last 10 years, 1,12,000 farmers have committed suicide. In last 10 years, every day, 30 farmers have killed themselves.
"They talk about gau-raksha (protecting cows), people should know that there is a fodder crisis in India," she said, adding that the minister has admitted there is a fodder shortage in a written reply.
"It means cows are dying without food in government owned gaushalas (cowsheds), especially in the BJP-ruled states," she said.
Ghosh said 32.7 lakh cattle got infected with lumpy cow disease, and 2.4 lakh cattle heads died within months. "They say cow is their mother, but they can't protect it." Ghosh also raised concerns about rising milk prices.
"India is at the first position in milk production, but since the government has not been able to bridge the gaps, we have turned into an importer … Price of milk has gone up by 55 per cent in last ten years," she said.
She said India is at the second position in egg production, yet eggs are not being given in mid-day meals in a number of states.
"Children are malnourished yet BJP-ruled states don't give eggs in mid day meal," the lawmaker from Jadavpur Parliamentary constituency said.
- 5 Aug 2024 9:40 AM GMT
Peacocks died of heat stroke in Palam in June, no disease found: Environment Minister
The 27 peacocks found dead at the Palam air base in June had succumbed to heat stroke and a post-mortem revealed they had no disease, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
He said the Central government is very concerned about the protection of the country's national bird and has taken several steps.
The government has designated two sanctuaries in south India for peacocks, he said during Question Hour.
"Twenty-seven peacocks died during the summer. Their postmortem were done and no disease was found. The peacocks died due to heat stroke," he said.
The minister said there are three types of peacocks. Those found in India are also available in Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Another type is found in China, Cambodia and some other Asian countries and the third species in Congo.
"According to international reports, the peacocks found in India is the safest. Those found in China and other Asian countries are in the category of endangered while those found in Congo are severely threatened," he said.
Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also very much concerned about the protection of the national bird.
- 5 Aug 2024 9:24 AM GMT
No proposal to merge public sector general insurance companies: Govt
The government on Monday said there is no proposal under consideration for merger of public sector general insurance companies.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Rs 17,450 crore was infused during 2019-20 to 2021-22 in three PSU general insurance companies namely Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance to focus on their growth.
"There is no proposal under consideration of government at present for merger of public sector general insurance companies," Chaudhary said.
In the Budget for 2018-19, the then finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced that the three companies would be merged into a single insurance entity.
However, the merger process could not be completed due to various reasons, including poor financial health of these companies.
In reply to another question on non-performing assets in the MSME sector, Chaudhary said the total credit outstanding of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) to the sector as on March 31, 2024 is Rs 28.04 lakh crore of which non-performing assets is Rs 1.25 lakh crore.
The gross NPA percentage of SCBs for the MSME sector is 4.46 per cent as against 2.74 per cent for total loans and advances, he added.